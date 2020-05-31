Onawa Dragway hold its first-ever Mud Drag Race

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) – It may have been a wet start to the day on Saturday but that’s just what some Siouxlanders needed.

Just over a dozen teams from across the Midwest came out to the Onawa Dragway for their first-ever Mud Drag Race.

These races have been three years in the making and it may not look like much more than races in the mud but to spectators and competitors, this sport is like family.

“Drag racing in the dirt or the mud, same Christmas tree, same reaction time, same exact thing,” said Shane Burt, Mud Dragger.

“Mud dragging is the art of starting on the slipperiest surface known to man and accelerating to close to 80 miles an hour in 175 feet,” said Rob Schmidt, Race Announcer.

“We just tear up some ground, flood it, and have fun all day,” said Keith Elsberry, Outlaw Mud Draggers.

“Probably harder, in some ways, because you have to have four-wheel drive and setting your suspension up to get traction in loose dirt rather than on asphalt. It’s quite a bit different,” said Burt.

“I have been doing this for over 20 years,” said Elsberry.

“See, I’ve been doing this for 20+ years and my daughter races, she loves doing it. My entire family encourages to go out and do it,” said Burt.

“It’s an adrenaline rush, like any form of racing, it is an adrenaline rush,” said Schmidt.

“It’s the adrenaline rush…. winning… all the competition. A lot of good people. A lot of family-oriented,” said Elsberry.

“Everybody we race with, it’s just a giant extra family. Somebody needs something, everybody’s there to help each other out,” said Burt.

“A community of people the love doing this sport and when we come together to do this, it is, it’s like a big family reunion, we have fun. The racing is why we show up but the reason we stay is the people that do it,” said Schmidt.