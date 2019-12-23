Onawa church members sing Christmas carols to their community

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) – With Christmas just around the corner, nothing quite says the holidays are approaching like the sounds of classic Christmas tunes.

A few members of the Onawa United Methodist Church took time out of their Sunday evening to bring some holiday cheer to folks in their community.

The group of 11 people traveled to nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Whiting and Onawa singing caroling classics to some of the most isolated members of their town.

“I think it makes your inner spirit feel better to do this and I know it makes their, it uplifts them knowing that people care about them, is why we do that,” said Onawa United Methodist Church member, Kimball Kunze.

The church has been caroling for over a decade.

