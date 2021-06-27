Onawa boil advisory lifted

Photo Courtesy of Monona County Sheriff's Office

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials with Onawa say the boil advisory has ended.

According to the Monona County Sheriff’s Office, the water boil advisory that started on Friday has been lifted at 1:42 p.m. on Sunday.

Why was there a boil advisory?

Eric Mesenbrink with People Service, a third-party service for the city, said that they believe a lightning strike from a storm caused a well sensor to fail, giving a false indicator that it was full. The water then drained from the well all throughout the day, causing the PSI to fall below the necessary threshold.

