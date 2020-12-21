Omaha Tribe performs blessing on new clinic in Walthill

WALTHILL, Neb. (KCAU) — The Omaha Tribe of Nebraska performed a blessing on the brand new dialysis clinic in Walthill.

The clinic began construction in the spring of this year in response to the pandemic making it harder for local patients to find care. The clinic can serve 12 dialysis patients a day along with preventive care services.

Tribal members hope this clinic will bring a higher quality of life to their people.

“Knowing that our relatives are closer to home, that they don’t have to travel further away, on average, an hour or two hours a day on top of their four hour treatment schedule, so it’s a relief, like I said, it’s comforting,” said Gwen Porter, an Omaha Tribal Council Member.

The clinic will be operated by Sanford medical staff and will be operational in the coming weeks.