Omaha Tribe of Nebraska receives Housing and Urban Development grant

MACY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Omaha Tribe of Nebraska recently received a $1.5 million award to help support more affordable housing.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently awarded a total of $665 million to Native American tribes around the country.

Omaha Tribal Executive Director Melissa Henscheid said the funds will help alleviate the overcrowding issue in the area.

“We’re excited about getting additional funding to help here on the Omaha Indian Reservation to help with housing development. This is something that we look forward to and are able to disburse out to our community members,” Hensheid said.

She also said there are plans to build two new apartment buildings in the southeast area of Macy, with each building containing 12 units.

They are currently in the predevelopment stages and plan on starting construction by the end of this year.

