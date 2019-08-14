Omaha Tribe of Nebraska prepares for 215th Harvest Pow Wow

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Annual Harvest Pow Wow hosted by the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska is getting ready to kick off their 215th year.

The tribe has been holding this pow wow longer than Nebraska has been a state.

The Omaha Tribe will be hosting the oldest documented ‘Hedewachi,’ or dance, starting on Thursday, August 15. This celebration will run through Sunday, August 18 at the Little Warrior Park in downtown Macy, Nebraska.

This family-friendly event is open to the public. Admission is $5 per person daily.

This weekend’s pow wow celebrations will feature championship dancing and singing competitions, honoring of families and veterans, and native cuisine stands.

This pow wow gives members of the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska a time to thank their creator and mother earth for providing for them.

Raymond Sheridan, with the Pow Wow Committee, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview.