Omaha Tribe of Nebraska Pays respects to 9 dead Rosebud Sioux children returning home

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The remains of nine Native American children are being returned home to Rosebud Sioux tribal lands in South Dakota.

They died more than a century ago while attending a government-run school in Pennsylvania.

Friday morning in Sioux City, members of the Omaha Tribe paid respects.

“It’s a bag of mixed emotions, because of the atrocities that had happened and how we reverse things into the future how we grow together,” Manape LaMere.

Tens of thousands of indigenous children were put in boarding schools, being done for assimilation both in the U.S. as well as in Canada. Many children were beaten and died.

A federal investigation is now underway to uncover more burial sites and identify the students.