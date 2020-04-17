Omaha Tribe of Nebraska enacts curfew with shelter in place guidances

MACY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Omaha Tribe of Nebraska has enacted a curfew with shelter in place guidances after approving a new resolution.

According to the resolution voted 6-0 in favor by the tribal council, the curfew starts Friday night at 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. the next morning. During the curfew, anyone within the Omaha Tribe Reservation should shelter in place.

The measures are meant to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of the membership of the Omaha Tribe against COVID-19 due to the lack of medical resources in Nebraska and Iowa, according to the resolution.

Provisions of the Shelter in Place order require residents to stay home and self-quarantine. Residents should also not make social visits, traveling only when absolutely necessary, including grocery shopping or medical appointments. In addition, there are no public gatherings. Anyone who notices a fever of a 100.4-degree Farehnheit temperature, a cough, shortness of breath, and sudden loss of taste or smell are asked to Health various agencies found below.

Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Carl T. Curtic Health Center 402-837-5381 and ask for the Triage Nurse

Monday-Friday 4:30 p.m.-8 a.m.: 12 Clans Hospital hotline 402-922-4508

Saturday and Sunday 12 a.m.-12 a.m.: 12 Clans Hospital hotline 402-922-4508

Anyone with questions or concerns should call Emergency Management at 402-385-8273.

Also, anyone who has been in contact with someone who is sick or has been diagnosed with COVID-19 should call the above agencies.

People who are part of essential work and essential travel are exempt, but are asked to use safety measures, including wearing a mask.

Violators of the curfew face the possibility of a citation and fine.

Anyone driving through the reservation on the state highway are exempt as long as they don’t stop. Also, the towns Walthill, Pender, and Rosalie are excempt from the resolution as determined by their boards.

The tribal council will revisit the resolution every week.