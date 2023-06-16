WASHINGTON (KCAU) — A Siouxland Native American tribe will be getting federal money to expand high-speed internet in Iowa and Nebraska through its tribe-owned telecommunications company.

The Omaha Tribe of Nebraska was awarded $38 million to expand high-speed internet to parts of Iowa and Nebraska laying 272 miles of route miles of new fiber internet. It will carry data over a large area of land, boosting resiliency and increasing competition to drive down costs. The program will deliver internet to unserved areas.

According to a press release from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the money is part of a larger $930 million grant program. A total of 35 projects have been funded through the program and the money for all the projects has come about as a part of the infrastructure

The expansion will target Thurston, Burt, Dakota and Wayne Counties as well as Pottawattamie and Monona Counties in Iowa.