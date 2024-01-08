MACY, Neb. (KCAU) — Sunday marked the fourth anniversary of the disappearance and death of 19-year-old Ashlea Aldrich.

Tribal members came together to hold a vigil at the location where Ashlea was found.

The Aldrich family thanked all who came to support them.

The family is still looking for answers as to what exactly happened to Ashlea.

KCAU 9 spoke with Ashlea’s mother who said that it’s time to find justice, not just for Ashlea, but for all who go missing.

“We don’t want to forget not only Ashlea, but everybody else that has been forgotten,” Tillie Aldrich said. “We want to remember, we want to keep trying to get justice, not only for her, but others as well. Is to make that awareness for everyone across Indian county for MMIW.”

A song that was written in honor of Ashlea was sung by the Whitetail Boys at the Vigil.

A yearly memorial walk is in the making to help draw attention, not only to what happened to Ashlea, but also the national problem of missing and murdered indigenous women.