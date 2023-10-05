MACY, Neb. (KCAU) — A northeast Nebraska community no longer has law enforcement on patrol after officers walked out of the job.

KCAU 9 has confirmed with now-former members of the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement that the six officers have put down their badges.

Sources told KCAU 9 that the officers requested the removal of an administrative official who was unqualified for the position. The officers also alleged the person in question violated the tribe’s contract with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, which funds the police department in Macy. The tribal council reportedly denied the officers’ request so the officers left their badges and turned in their cars.

KCAU 9 has reached out to the tribal council but has not received a response.

A post on the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska Facebook page states that there will be officers in place for the community’s safety. Calls can be directed to dispatchers at 402-837-5906 with more information to be provided Friday.