Omaha Nation Law Enforcement, FBI investigating death of Macy woman

MACY, Neb. (KCAU) — Tribal and federal officials are investigating the death of a Macy, Nebraska woman.

The Omaha Tribe of Nebraska released a statement late Tuesday night that acknowledges the death of Lenice Blackbird.

“We are all saddened to hear about the passing of Lenice Blackbird. Our condolences go to the family on the loss of your beloved Lenice. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.” From the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska

The statement didn’t say how or when she died.

The tribe mentions that the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement is working in collaboration with the FBI for the investigation.

According to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women USA’s Facebook page, a family relative of Blackbird’s said that her body was found at Big Elk Park in Macy on June 27.

