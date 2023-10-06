MACY, Neb. (KCAU) — Multiple officers with Omaha Nation Law Enforcement laid down their badges this week after a disagreement regarding an administrative official.

The Omaha Nation Tribal Council announced on Friday that the Law Enforcement Tribal Administration took steps to ensure public safety and retained all law enforcement personnel.

Officers had requested the removal of an administrative official who was “unqualified for the position,” resulting in the walkout. A post from the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska states that a new acting police chief has been sworn in.

The post notes that there is an ongoing law enforcement program to ensure 24-hour coverage for public safety.