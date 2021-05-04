Omaha man sentenced to prison had more than 1,000 images of child porn on phone, officials say

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – An Omaha man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for producing child pornography.

According to the Department of Justice, Christopher Wagner, 46, of Omaha, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the production of child pornography. After finishing his prison sentence, he will serve a 15-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender. Wagner is also ordered to pay a $17,000 fine and $3,000 in restitution.

Officials said the sentencing stemmed from an investigation in October 2019 when they executed a federal search warrant at Wagner’s home in Omaha. Officers seized his phone, and he admitted to viewing child pornography on the internet. Agents examined Wagner’s phone and located 1,668 images of child pornography with minors between the ages of 3 to 16.

Authorities found four images of a naked girl who was about six years old, and it was determined that Wagner took the photos with his phone in his apartment complex.

He was previously convicted in California of first-degree burglary in 1993, first-degree burglary in 1995, for which he was sentenced to 4 years of prison, and residential burglary in 1999, for which he was sentenced to 12 years of prison.