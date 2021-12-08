SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A convicted felon who unlawfully possessed a firearm and drove a stolen vehicle was sentenced to more than 4 years in federal prison.

Maleke Goodwin, 23, of Omaha received the prison term after a May 25 guilty plea to one count of transportation of a stolen vehicle, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and one count of possession of a stolen firearm. Goodwin was previously convicted of operating a vehicle to avoid arrest and attempt to commit a class 2A felony in 2020.

According to the release, evidence at Goodwin’s detention, change of plea, and sentencing hearings revealed that Goodwin refused to stop his vehicle during an attempted traffic stop which lead to a high-speed pursuit reaching speeds up to 100 mph. During the chase, law enforcement learned the speeding vehicle had been reported stolen from Omaha, Neb. Eventually, stop-sticks were deployed, the vehicle struck them and came to a stop. Goodwin was the driver of the vehicle, and three females were in the passenger seats.

The passengers each gave an account of Goodwin’s reaction to getting pulled over and said they observed him throw a gun out of the car during the chase. They also said Goodwin contemplated shooting at police. It was later determined that the gun had been stolen.

Ammunition was found inside the car’s glove box, and a gun was found along the path of the chase. A phone identified to Goodwin contained a video showing him in possession of the gun recovered from the roadside.

Goodwin was sentenced to 57 months (4 years and 9 months) in federal prison and must also serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

Goodwin is being held in the U.S. Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to federal prison.