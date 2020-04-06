Omaha man brings Easter to families’ driveways

OMAHA, Neb, (KCAU) – Kids and their parents in one Omaha neighborhood woke up to a special surprise Saturday morning.

An Omaha man who owns a party entertainment service wanted to do something to lighten up families’ time, so his son Landon suited up as the Easter Bunny.

They put the word out on Facebook and families left their Easter baskets on their driveways or on the side walk and waved from a distance.

Brandon Fiscus, Owner of Party Pals Omaha, said they want to brighten kids’ lives in this time of uncertainty and fear.

“Hope. Hope for the future and everything like that, so it’s kind of a sense of normalcy a little bit. We just enjoy being able to do it so, we’re in a position that we can so we are trying to do what we can for people and hopefully, the neighborhoods enjoy it and it’s looking like they definitely are.”

The Bunny Trail will continue each weekend through Easter.

Latest Stories