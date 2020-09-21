Omaha man arrested after high-speed pursuit in stolen car on I-29

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An Omaha man was arrested during the weekend after a pursuit on Interstate 29, where he topped speeds at 104 miles per hour.

According to court documents, authorities clocked Maleka Goodwin, 22, speeding south on the interstate near Sergeant Bluff on Sunday around 3:20 a.m. When police tried to pull the vehicle over, Goodwin did not stop and was pursued for 20 miles, reaching speeds of 104 miles per hour. The pursuit ended after stop sticks were used.

There were three passengers in the vehicle. During the stop, Goodwin told the passengers the car was stolen. The passengers told police that when Goodwin hit the spikes, he told the front seat passenger to roll her window down, where he threw a handgun out the window, saying he wasn’t “going back to prison.” They also said that a large amount of white powdery drugs were thrown out during the pursuit.

Inside the vehicle, authorities found ammunition in the glove box with 24 rounds missing, along with a marijuana pipe with residue in the center console of the car.

Goodwin was charged with felony eluding, second-degree theft, and felon possession of a firearm. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and is being held on a $25,000 bond.

