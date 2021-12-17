SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Omaha man has been charged with child endangerment in Woodbury County for allegedly abusing his children.

According to the court document, Christopher Bridges, of Omaha, Neb., went to pick up his two kids, ages three and eight, from their mother’s house unannounced on Nov. 14 in Sioux City.

Documents said the childrens’ mother was getting them ready. Neither child wanted to go with their father when the oldest child became upset, began crying and screaming when Bridges arrived and tried to hide from him more than once. Documents said Bridges then went to his car and grabbed a large plastic Hot Wheels track causing the children to run away from him again.

When Bridges got close to the kids, the youngest finally agreed to go with him, but the oldest continued to resist until the child was eventually caught and dragged to the car causing scrapes on the legs, documents state. Bridges then allegedly began hitting the child repeatedly with the plastic racetrack.

The complaint stated the mother witnessed Bridges dragging the oldest child but did not see him strike the child. However, a neighbor witnessed the father had kicked the child when forced into the car.

When the children returned to the mother’s house on Nov. 23, she noticed bruises on the oldest child’s arms and body. When asked about them, documents said she was told about the ongoing abuse from Bridges and the recent bruising was from when they were hit with the Hot Wheels track.

Further investigation and following interviews with the children revealed that Bridges frequently used the Hot Wheels track for punishment purposes allegedly and was known to use illegal drugs including cocaine, Xanax, and marijuana gummies while taking care of them in Omaha. The children also revealed that Bridges did kick the oldest child in the shin to force them into the car and continued to hit the child with the race track for “disobeying”.

Bridges was arrested and charged with two counts of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail, but has since bonded out.