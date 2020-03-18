Omaha doctor tests positive for COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – A doctor who worked at the Bellevue Medical Center has initially tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said the doctor developed symptoms after working at the Nebraska Medicine Hospital in Bellevue and was immediately tested. The doctor is now in isolation at home and experiencing mild symptoms.

Taylor Wilson, a spokesperson for the hospital, said nine patients and all staff who came in contact with the doctor have been advised on proper precautions.

The test result is still awaiting verification from the Centers for Disease Control to be considered official.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.