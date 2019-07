WEST POINT, Neb. (KCAU) –The suspects in the 2017 death of a Bancroft, Nebraska man will receive their sentencing today.

Derek Olsen and his father Jody are scheduled to appear in Cuming District Court this morning.

The two men were convicted of the 2017 murder of 64-year-old Ernest Warnock and setting his house on fire.

Both men have entered plea agreements. Derek Olsen faces 40 to 60 years in prison.