Older Siouxlanders struggle to connect online while social distancing

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – As Iowa begins its fourth week since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the state, many businesses and services remain closed, while others are switching to online options. Helpful for some generations, but not all.

“I just stay away from new stuff. I’m sorry, I’m just too old to learn that stuff,” said Joyce Vanderlinden, who lives in Sioux City.

Joyce Vanderlinden said though she has a computer, but she prefers not to use it on a daily basis.

“I have some subscriptions online, and I’m on Facebook only to follow my children and a couple of other interests,” said Vanderlinden.

Vanderlinden said she plans to continue to pay her bills via the mail and not switch online, but that’s not an option for everyone, and the sudden switch to online business is causing some people issues.

“Talk them through step-by-step and be very clear and concise about what they need to do to get it working because it can be very overwhelming very quickly so have patience you know take your time,” said Zach Schug, a PC Freaks Computer technician

PC Freaks is a local computer store and they say 75 percent of their recent calls are older customers asking for help with their computers.

“Computers. It’s great, and yet it’s so confusing to me, but it’s a great thing,” said Vanderlinden.

Social distancing also playing a part in that assistance, Schug said most of the work he’s doing for regular clients is happening remotely.