Old Heelan High School to be demolished soon

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Old Heelan High School will soon be no more.

Construction crews have been working diligently by removing asbestos and other items left in the structure before it gets knocked down later this week.

KCAU 9 spoke with Father Deman, a third-generation Heelan graduate and current school Chaplin about the building demolition.

“You recognize coming into this that you’re stepping into a legacy that’s much bigger than yourself, in which generations have come before you, and I still see that wonderment in the eyes of our freshman when they arrive at Heelan to this day,” Father Deman said.

Many items have been saved from the building, like two concrete crosses, which will be incorporated into the new facility.

