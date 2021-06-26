Old 141 Bridge closing for 3 weeks due to repairs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Old 141 Bridge in Sioux City will close for three weeks due to repairs starting in July.

According to the City of Sioux City Engineering Division, the closure will allow contractors to repair spalling on ends of beams, compression seals, approach pavement, eroded beams, and paint abutment bearings.

Photo courtesy of the City of Sioux City.

City officials said the closing will begin the morning of July 6 and last for three weeks. A detour will be posted for motorists utilizing Whispering Creek Drive and Glen Ellen Road.

In regards to the closure, motorists should reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs.

