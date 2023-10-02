STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Storm Lake will be hosting its second annual Oktoberfest celebration later this month.

The celebration will be taking place at Lake Avenue Lounge on October 21. The festivities will kick off at 6:30 p.m.

According to a release from Scope Marketing, this year’s celebration promises to have Bavarian culture, food, and entertainment, all for free.

Foods will include brats, sauerkraut, and other Oktoberfest food. Traditional German beers will also be available on tap and will be available to drink in beer boots while supplies last.

Entertainment will include things such as an Oktoberfest costume contest and music from Malek’s Fisherman Band.