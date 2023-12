OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCAU) — A decades-long Okoboji dining tradition will come to an end on Jan. 31.

Workers at Minervas Restaurant & Bar in Okoboji confirmed that the dining establishment, part of the Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center in the heart of the city, will serve its last meal on New Year’s Eve.

KCAU 9 was told the leased property is being redesigned and could open again early in 2024 under a new name.

Minervas in Sioux City is not affected by the Okoboji closing.