Okoboji Winter Games prepares to celebrate 41 years

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Great Lakes are known for sun-soaked days and big crowds, not something you’ll find a lot of in January.

But at least one time a winter changes all that.

“So, our first winter games was in 1992, and we live right down there and it was wild and crazy and it seems to get bigger every year,” said John Toale, an Okoboji Resident.

For 41 years now, thousands of visitors pack a parka and head back to Okoboji.

“It’s definitely a draw for people you know, once you’ve come and experienced it and understand the uniqueness off it, you’re sure to tell your friends and family and it spreads like that,” said Kiley Zankowski, with Iowa Great Lakes Chamber of Commerce.

Dozens of activities fill four days and it all take place on top of 18 inches of ice.

“My favorite things have to be the fireworks and the kits were really good, so let’s hope they have those again,” said Toale.

“Almost all of our activities are outside from the broomball tournament, to snow softball tournament to the polar plunge so we are able to use all these pace and wonderful resources to spread out and social distance as much as possible,” said Zankowski.

This years games couldn’t come at a better time for small businesses owners. They started the summer season with COVID related restrictions.

“For such a seasonal community that was hit really hard this summer. It was not the summer we normally have for a lot of our businesses, so they really rely on off season things as well. So, it’s a great shot in the arm to have one weekend that really feels like summer again for our local businesses,” said Zankowski.

This years games run January 28-31. A full schedule of events will be announced this week. Those in attendance will be encouraged to wear masks and social distance.

For more information on the University of Okoboji Winter Games, click here.