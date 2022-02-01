ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (WHO) — The Okoboji Winter Games began in 1981 as a way to get people to visit the Iowa Great Lakes in the off-season. The first games began with a broomball tournament on a small pond.

This year, thousands of people descended on the vacation region to see events both on East Lake and West Lake Okoboji. One of the events featured was ice racing sponsored by Red Bull at Parks Marina.

“The key to this is, from racing bikes, is a screwdriver slots this way, where you’re pulling in the other way, so it digs in better, and you get better traction in the ice,” said John Holtz of Trimont, Minnesota. “I’ve done numerous motocross races on a flat track and everything, but this is all new to me, and it’s a blast!”

On Smith’s Bay near Arnolds Park, thousands were lined up to watch the Polar Plunge. There were so many people there that only those who got there early could witness the people in swimsuits diving into the frigid water.

One of the big attractions out on the lake was a giant inflatable kite show.

“A little bit to get them to fly. First of all, we’re flying on ice, so we have to anchor them. We use a two-by-four, with a strap tied on, auger a hole in the ice,” said Rod Thrall, a 30-year professional kite pilot from Newberg, Oregon. “The biggest joy for us is seeing the smiles on people’s faces.”

On ice there were also teams playing broomball. One team came from the town of Le Mars.

“We play once a year. We get stoked, but it’s hard out here,” said Hunter Rowe from Le Mars. “We’ve been doing this for four years. We’re a defensive team, got a good goalie, keep it out of the net. We get one or two, sneak one by them, we’ll be good.”

