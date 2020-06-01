Okoboji teen saves fellow diver’s life

A young diver thinking fast and saving the life of one of his fellow peers.

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCAU) – A young Okoboji teen diver was able to think fast and ended up saving the life of one of his fellow peers.

“I started drowning and basically Calvin had come over and basically saved my life,” said Jessie Fletchall.

Jessie Fletchall has been an avid diver for years, but last Thursday, his 51st dive was one he would never forget.

“I found out that I have a hole in my heart, which had let an air bubble to my brain causing an embolism and a seizure,” said Fletchall.

When Fletchall’s medical emergency began, he started to drown, that’s when his diving partner, Calvin Grosvenor, jumped into action.

“I used everything I could, all my strength just to get him back and make sure he was okay,” said Grosvenor.

Grosvenor said his training and instincts helped save Fletchall’s life.

“Bringing him back to shore, I wasn’t sure if he was going to make it or not, and just to hear what I did saved his life really warmed my heart. It made me happy to know that he will be okay,” said Grosvenor.

“The fact that this young man was able to drag me to shore, get help, and save my life is astounding. He is amazing,” said Fletchall.

Fletchall was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital and returned to Okoboji on Saturday after only a few days of recovery.

He repayed Grosvenor with new diving equipment and an unsinkable bond.

“He is no longer just my dive buddy. He is my best friend for life,” said Fletchall.

The new duo now have plans to finish what they started.

“I will try to get right back out here immediately and finish this dive, do what we set out to do,” said Fletchall.

Grosvenor said he now plans to get full CPR training after this experience and Sunday is actually is 18th birthday!

Happy Birthday Calvin!