SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland bus driver accused of sexual abuse and exploitation by a school employee was found not guilty of all charges.

A Dickinson County jury deliberated for less than an hour Tuesday before clearing Steven Titterington, 72, who had served as a school bus driver in the Okoboji Community School District.

Titterington was charged in February 2022 for third-degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation by a school employee, and child endangerment. Testimony in the case lasted for 3 days.

Titterington was arrested on February 18,2022, following an investigation by Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office who received a report that he allegedly had indecent contact with a minor. According to court documents, the incident occurred allegedly multiple times from October 2020 through November 2021.