Okoboji man sentenced to prison on drug trafficking charges

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCAU) – An Okoboji man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine and illegally possessed ammunition was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on June 25.

Cole Rongved, 26, of Okoboji, pleaded guilty on October 17, 2019, to one count of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and one count of illegally possessing ammunition as he is a subject to an order of protection in the Iowa District Court for Dickinson County, according to the Northern District of Iowa of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

At his plea hearing, evidence showed that Rongved was involved in a conspiracy from that distributed at least 1500 grams of methamphetamine in the Dickinson County area from May 2018 through January 2019.

Officials said that Rongved also admitted that he and two associates acquired over two pounds of methamphetamine from a source in Council Bluffs for later distribution in the Lakes area.

During search warrants executed at his residence, law enforcement seized over 1000 rounds of ammunition, over five pounds of marijuana, 37 doses of LSD, four grams of methamphetamine, over two pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, nearly $38,000 in cash, and other items of drug trafficking and drug paraphernalia.

Rongved was sentenced to 84 months’ imprisonment and must serve a four-year term of supervised release following his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

Rongved is being held by the United States Marshal until he can be transported to federal prison.