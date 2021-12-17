(KCAU) — At the state capitol building this morning, Gov. Reynolds hosted the 2020 and 2021 Governor’s Lifesaving and Sullivan Brother’s Awards.

Among this year’s winners was Calvin Grosvenor of Okoboji.

The awards are given to civilians and first responders who go out of their way to save someone’s life and put the needs of others above their own while answering the call to serve.

Last June, Grosvenor was on a scuba dive in West Lake Okoboji when a dive partner seized up.

He was making his first dive without an instructor but still managed to get the man to the surface and began administering CPR until an ambulance arrived, saving his life.