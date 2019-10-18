Okoboji man faces 10 years to life imprisonment for drug trafficking, illegally possessing ammunition

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCAU) – An Okoboji man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine and possessed ammunition illegally pled guilty on October 17 in federal court in Sioux City.

Cole Rongved, 26 of Okoboji, has been convicted of one count of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and one count of illegally possessing ammunition, as he was subject to an order of protection in the Iowa District Court for Dickinson County.

At his hearing, Rongved admitted his involvement in a conspiracy of distributing more than three pounds of methamphetamine in the Dickinson County area from May 2018 through January 2019. He also admitted that he and his two associates acquired over two pounds of methamphetamine from a source in Council Bluffs for later distribution in the Lakes area.

According to recent documents, during search warrants executed at Rongved’s residence, law enforcement located and seized:

More than 1000 rounds of ammunition

More than five pounds of marijuana

37 doses of LSD

Four grams of methamphetamine

More than two pounds of psilocybin mushrooms

Roughly $38,000 in cash

Additional drug trafficking items and paraphernalia

Sentencing in front of the United States District Chief Judge Leonard T. Stran will be set after his presentence report is prepared. Rongved remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending his sentencing.

Rongved is facing a mandatory sentence of 10 years minimum imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine, and at least five years of supervised release following his imprisonment.