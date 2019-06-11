ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCAU) – It was another busy weekend at the Iowa Great Lakes, where some new additions are drawing even more people to town for their favorite summer activities.

The Okoboji area is always a popular summer vacation spot but now new developers are coming to town, giving travelers even more of a reason to spend some time exploring this lakeside community.

"We are expecting a lot of new visitors to come through. We have already had a lot of people come through and take a tour of the hotel," said Ryan Dotson, the general manager of the Inn.

On Labor Day weekend, Okoboji's newest hotel opened for the season adding another 38 hotel rooms right next to the busy Arnolds Park.

"There are so many things to do here at the park, and it benefits not only families in the community but in all the Midwest. we have folks coming here from miles around and creating family memories," said Paul Plumb with Arnolds Park.

One of those favorite memories will soon be coming back to Arnolds Park; the classic Mouse Trap ride will open by the end of this month just one of many new additions at the park.

"We are getting toward the end of the third phase of a project that we're renovating the park and it's called restore the park," said Plumb.

From the new Roof Garden event hall to the museum, carousel, Majestic Pavilion and many parking, restroom and facility upgrades, Arnolds Park is in the middle of a major remodel.

"As a former student of the Okoboji summer theater, I am just amazed and little bit envious," said Claira Bentz, the PR director for Summer Theater.

Okoboji's Summer Theater also enjoyed some improvements this year, opening the Waver Commons buildings for the actors to practice the productions they put on all summer long.

"I'm so excited for this season to get started. This is our 62nd season here in the Iowa Great Lakes area, and we are super excited about it," said Bentz.

All of the additions providing a big economic boost to the Okoboji community that continues to flourish during tourism season.