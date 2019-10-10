Oh deer! It’s peak season for deer-related car accidents

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s deer season, and drivers around Siouxland are being urged to be on the lookout for deer throughout the harvest season.

October marks the beginning of the peak season for deer-related accidents.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, between 2017 and 2018, there were more than 1.3 million deer and vehicle collisions in the United States.

In Iowa, the state patrol covered over 200 deer-related crases last year during the months of October and November alone.

“Keep a little bit of vigilance about yourself, use your peripheral vision. They’re not going to look both ways before they cross the road and they’ll be moving pretty fast,” Captain Willie Garrett of Woodbury County Sheriffs said.

Captain Garrett also said if there’s a deer on the road, it’s better to hit the deer and replace a car than to veer off the road and potentially lose your life.