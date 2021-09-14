Officials working together to get Little Sioux River Water Trail state designation

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, along with state officials, are working together to make the Little Sioux River water trail state-designated, a process that would bring major benefits to the area.

Woodbury County Conservation Board Executive Director Dan Heissel getting the state designation is a process.

“This started about three or four years ago. We were working on this and then the funding fell through and funding was down through the DNR, our water program. That money is available again, and we’re going to go after that grant to try and put this water trail back into place,” said Dan Heissel.

A grant with an undetermined amount at this time, the Iowa DNR River Programs Coordinator said making the Little Sioux water trail state designated would be beneficial for public recreational use.

“Well we’re looking at the accesses and the amenities along the river. Maybe in some cases, you’d want some additional restroom facilities or maybe there’s some safety situations that need to be addressed. When we state designate a water trail, we have all of these ingredients in place and people can really easily understand the river. There’s good signage, navigational signage to, you know, find each access and know how far it is to the next access,” said Iowa DNR River Programs Coordinator Nate Hoogeveen.

The Woodbury County Supervisor said the additions to the Little Sioux would benefit more than just the waterway.

“I think it will mean more people coming to the area and touring the area, and so it would be good for Correctionville and the businesses there,” said Woodbury County Supervisor Keith Radig.

“You’re going to have people using these water trails a lot more. They’re going to come into town, they’re going to buy gas, they’re going to stop and have food. So economic development is another part of it,” said Heissel.

Iowa DNR and state officials said the state designation should be finalized before the end of 2021, and they hope to begin work on the water trail and surrounding areas by spring 2022.