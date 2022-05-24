SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Members of the law enforcement authority held their meeting Tuesday night.

They provided a progress report on the new center’s construction, and while there have been several hiccups in the project, authority chair Ron Wieck told KCAU 9 that they have met with engineers and are looking at solutions to keep the law enforcement center on schedule.

“It’s a commitment to the people of Woodbury County that we’re there 24/7 watching what’s going on and making certain that every piece of this build is done the way it needs to be done so that this building will last for decades to come,” said Wieck.

The new center is schedule to complete in June of 2023.