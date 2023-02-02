SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — More progress was being made in the fight against an invasive species in Siouxland Thursday night.

A few dozen people came out to the Iowa State University (ISU) Extension Office to learn more about the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) which took 13 years to reach Woodbury County.

It was first found in Iowa back in 2010. The insect was first detected in the U.S. back in 2002 in Michigan and has now reached 36 states.

The warning from officials: don’t move wood out of an infected county.

“Unfortunately, with Emerald Ash Borer with its nature, we can’t eradicate it, it is here to stay it’s going to attack our ash trees. The one thing we can do to help it from spreading is the movement of firewood. This insect can travel in firewood, so it’s really important to not take it from infested areas to places that are not infested,” said Mike Kintner, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

Of Iowa’s 99 counties, only three have not detected the emerald ash borer, with Plymouth County being one of them.