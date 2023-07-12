NEBRASKA (KCAU) — Since the historic flood of 2011, fish in the Missouri River and Lewis and Clark Lake have been declining. Since 2021, 201 fish have been tagged as part of a study of fish movement.

According to a release from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, biologists have been studying walleye and sauger fish in the waters between Fort Randall and Gavins Point dams.

The release states that the fish are given metal jaw tags and acoustic transmitters implanted in their abdomen.

Additional measures include 15 receivers placed every five miles throughout the system. These receivers record when a fish passes through. The release states that 44 fish have been caught and 39 have been harvested. Two of the fish have been caught three times.

The information obtained through this study will be used to help determine why fishing has declined since the big flood.

The release specified that the primary forage base in the reservoir, the emerald shiners, hasn’t recovered. Despite more than 100 million fry and fingerlings being stocked since 2014, the walleye also has not recovered.

According to Will Radigan with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the study has shown that 25% of the tagged fish are moving less than a mile, and 10% have moved more than 60 miles.

One of the fish that was tagged in May 2022 moved 66 miles downstream from Fort Randall to Gavins Point. The fish reached Gavins Point in September and then turned around and went back upstream. It was then caught in April in the area where it was originally tagged.

Two walleye and two saugers passed through Gavins Point, which is suspected to be part of the problem. Radigan is sampling larval fish in the spillway and has found that during peak entrainment, more than 20,000 fish pass through the dam per hour. While walleye and sauger are moving through the dam, freshwater drums have accounted for more than 90% of the fish that pass through.

With the help of Mike Hamsa of Yutan and The Walleye Guys, biologists are using nets, electrofishing, and hook and line to catch fish from different reaches of the river, reservoir, and delta at its upper end.

Tracking will continue through 2025, and a few more fish are going to be tagged in the spring. Each tag is stamped with a three-digit number.

Anglers who are catching these fish are asked to call the conservation agency in their state and report the tag number. If anglers decide to harvest the fish, they are asked to recover the transmitter and return it.

Nebraska anglers should report tag numbers to the Northeast District Office in Norfolk by calling 402-370-3373.

Partners on this project include the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln School of Natural Resources.