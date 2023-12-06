NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Officials in Nebraska are searching for two missing teens from Norfolk.

Cody Kester courtesy NSP

According to the Nebraska State Patrol’s missing persons page, Cody Kester and Tavian Wright, both 16, went missing earlier this year.

Cody Kester went missing on September 30 and is described as an American Indian Or Alaskan Native male who is about 5’9″ and around 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Tavian Wright courtesy NSP

Tavian Wright went missing on November 27. He is described as an American Indian or Alaskan Native male who is about 5’3″ and around 115 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Wright was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black jeans, white Nike Air Force One shoes, and a black puffer jacket. He also has a dagger tattoo on his left forearm, a heart on the inside of his right wrist, and a frowny face on the outside of his right hand.

Anyone with information on either of the teens is asked to call the Norfolk Police Department at 402-644-8700 or the Nebraska Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 877-441-LOST(5678).