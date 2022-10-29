SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials received a report of a robbery at Gundersons Jewelers at 12:57 p.m. on Saturday.

According to officials on the scene, two males came into Gunderson’s wearing masks and armed with sledgehammers.

Officials reported that no one was threatened or injured, but they broke a glass case and took an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

The suspects got into a white pickup truck and left the area, according to the Sioux City Police Department.

Staff indicated to officials that they felt very “shook up.”

Officials say the suspects fled eastbound in a white vehicle and they are still at large.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.