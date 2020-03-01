Officials searching for Pilger man that escaped from Thurston County Jail Sunday afternoon

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

THURSTON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – A former Pilger man escaped from the Thurston County Jail in Pender Sunday afternoon and is considered dangerous.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said Cody Murphree, 26, of Pilger, escaped around 1 p.m. and last seen on foot wearing a white thermal top and shorts.

Murphree was being held in Thurston County Jail on Stanton and Wayne County charges.

He was awaiting sentencing on felony charges that involved being a felon in possession of stolen firearms(s) and armed robbery.

Murphree has local ties to the Pilger and Norfolk area. He’s previously served time in prison.

Anyone with information or observing suspicious behavior should contact their local law enforcement.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories