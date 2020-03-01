Officials searching for Pilger man that escaped from Thurston County Jail Sunday afternoon

THURSTON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – A former Pilger man escaped from the Thurston County Jail in Pender Sunday afternoon and is considered dangerous.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said Cody Murphree, 26, of Pilger, escaped around 1 p.m. and last seen on foot wearing a white thermal top and shorts.

Murphree was being held in Thurston County Jail on Stanton and Wayne County charges.

He was awaiting sentencing on felony charges that involved being a felon in possession of stolen firearms(s) and armed robbery.

Murphree has local ties to the Pilger and Norfolk area. He’s previously served time in prison.

Anyone with information or observing suspicious behavior should contact their local law enforcement.

