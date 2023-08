SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — Authorities in Northwestern Iowa are asking for the public’s help in finding a pickup.

Photo from the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sioux County Sheriff says this pickup was possibly used in burglaries at the FCS Co-ops in Ireton, Hudson, Beresford and Alcester.

If you have any information or recognize the pickup, you are asked to contact Hawarden Police or call Sioux County Communications.