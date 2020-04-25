Officials say Sheldon house is a total loss after early morning fire

SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) – Fire officials said a Sheldon home is a total loss after Friday morning house fire.

The Sheldon Fire Company said at 1:30 a.m. on Friday, they responded to a house fire at 619 3rd Avenue.

According to their Facebook post, when they arrived at the residence, they found the occupants outside of the home but there was heavy fire on the rear deck with it extending up the side of the house and into the roof.

Authorities said that they did an exterior attack and then moved inside for an interior attack.

Officials reported that as the fire was extending into the ceiling and attic area and flames were coming out of the roof, firefighters moved into a defensive attack from above with a ladder truck.

The fire company said that firefighters removed most of the second-floor ceiling during the overhaul.

Authorities mention that 36 firefighters used utilized for the house fire, 28 of them were from Sheldon and eight from Sanborn.

Officials said they used 13,000 gallons of water and 50 gallons of foam.

The fire company reported that they left the residence at 5:30 a.m.

Authorities said the house received heavy damage, believed to be a total loss, and the occupants lost all of their belongings.

The Sheldon Fire Company was assisted by O’Brien EMA, O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, Sanborn Fire, SCAT, and Sheldon Police.