Officials say man rescued after trapped in grain bin near Lawton

LAWTON, Iowa (KCAU) — Crews responded to a person trapped in a grain bin near Lawton Monday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a man trapped in grain bin entrapment at 1451 Deleware Avenue outside of Lawton before 1:45 p.m. Officials said he was trapped up to his hips in grain.

Before crews could set up to rescue the man, a family member and another person were actively working to free the trapped man. He was able to get him out. There were no injuries reported.

Multiple crews responded to the incident, including the WCSD, Woodbury County EOC, Lawton Fire, and Moville Fire and Ambulance.

Officials remind farmers to use caution as the farming season becomes more busy.