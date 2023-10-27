SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — New changes to an energy assistance program will allow for even more Siouxlanders to get the help they need this winter.

Applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is open for all Siouxlanders. New guidances state that child support and social security income for children will no longer count toward a household’s total income and people who pay child support won’t have that money included in their monthly income.

Jean Logan, with the Community Action Agency of Siouxland, says many more Siouxlanders will now qualify for assistance.

“I know that many more household income qualify than apply, and so it’s always been my goal to get that number a lot closer so that we can actually help as many people as are eligible for that. And that’s why I think it’s so important to announce these new changes that’ll benefit families.” Logan said.

Logan encourages anyone with questions to check out the Action Agency’s website or call 712-274-1610