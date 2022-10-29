SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An investigation was launched on Saturday after officials responded to shots fired in Sioux City.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of West 5th Street for a report of a shooting.

The release stated that when officials arrived, one victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Officials say that they don’t have a suspect in custody yet, and they are not actively looking for a suspect at this time. They also advised that the suspect has been determined to not be a threat to the public.

Policing Sergeant Thomas Gill stated that they believe that they have identified the suspect and they may be in the hospital being treated for a gunshot wound.

The victim’s identities are not being released at this time until their family has been notified.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.