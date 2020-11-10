Officials: Road conditions delaying garbage collection

Snow will continue through this evening with totals generally between 2 and 4 inches, but a few areas in northern and western Siouxland have been hit harder with amounts ranging between 6 and 10 inches under a band of higher intensity snowfall rates. Please use a lot of caution driving and slow things down as you're going out & about! A layer of ice sits underneath the snow and treacherous travel is expected to continue. The snow showers should be reduced to flurries shortly after sunset and we'll have a gradually clearing sky overnight. The low will fall to 19°.

Veterans Day should be OK on Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky plus an afternoon high of 39°. A few clouds clip through Thursday with a high of 36°.