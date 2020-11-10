Officials: Road conditions delaying garbage collection

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials said Gill Hauling is behind on collections due to road conditions.

Citizens are being advised to put their garbage and recycling carts out on their normal pick-up day and leave them out until they are collected.

Gill Hauling will keep collecting throughout the rest of the week to catch up.

