SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: Multiple pets were removed from a house fire Wednesday afternoon as crews quickly put the fire out.

Crews were called to the 6100 block of Morningside Avenue just off Highway 75/Highway 20, a residence technically located in the Sergeant Bluff fire district. Multiple departments were called to the scene. They were Sergeant Bluff, Sioux City, Bronson, and EMS. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Dean Lauters, the Sergeant Bluff assistant fire chief, told KCAU 9 that there were no injuries and no occupants in the house, but four pets were removed. The pets were two cats and two dogs. The pets’ conditions are currently unknown, but the animals were seen receiving CPR. A vet was also on the scene.

Lauters said that the fire started in the kitchen and the building had extensive damage inside from the fire, smoke, and water. A fire marshall will determine whether the residence will be red-tagged.

The cause of the fire is unknown but is being investigated.