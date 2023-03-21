SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials responded to a structure fire on the west side of Sioux City.

Officials were called for at around 7:15 a.m. for a fire on the 200 block of South Leonard Street for a structure that was on fire.

Visible damage can be seen in the front of the garage. A vehicle in the driveway in front of the garage also has visible damage.

When crews arrived they extinguished flames inside the vehicle as well as flames that spread to the house. Officials told KCAU 9 that the fire originated from the vehicle.

Parts of the siding on the home had to be stripped.

Sioux City Fire Rescue had multiple trucks respond to the fire.

Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Kelher told KCAU 9 that all occupants were out of the home before they arrived and there were no injuries.

Kelher said that working smoke alarms helped with this fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. KCAU has a crew on the scene and will continue to provide updates as we learn more.