SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials are responding to a fire located in the west side of Sioux City.

Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a garage fire call located near W. 17th and Center Streets just after 12:30 p.m.

Officials said flames and smoke were visible coming out of the garage and as of 12:51 p.m. when KCAU 9 reporter arrived at the scene smoke was still rolling out of the building. Fire damage to the structure is visible.

According to officials, no one was home and they are currently unaware of any pets at home. The house was not hit, but the garage took on a bit of damage. No vehicles were in the garage at the time.

There is currently no determined cause, but a city inspector has been called in to investigate.

Sioux City Fire Rescue and Sioux City Police Department both responded to the call.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 has a crew at the scene and we’ll provide more details as they come available.